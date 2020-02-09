Joseph Vernon SURETTE

SURETTE, Joseph Vernon, 74, passed away on January 27. 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Marc Orel Surette and Marie Caroline Surette (nee Bourque); brother, Allan Surette and brother-in-law, Ralph Doucette. He is survived by his siblings, Bradford Surette (Roberta), sister, Audrey Doucette, Patrick Surette (Holly), Austin Surette (Louise) and Kevin Surette; 11 nieces and nephews; and 17 grandnieces and grandnephews. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 29th beginning with Mass at 1PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 11691 NW 25 Street, Doral, immediately followed by a gathering of friends and family at 1:45pm at Applebee's, 9815 NW 41st Street, Doral. In lieu of flowers, Vern's family is requesting contributions in his memory to his favorite charity, St. Jude's Children Hospital st.jude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
