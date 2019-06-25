Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph W. Fiske. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Warren Fiske, 96, of Coral Gables, FL, passed away June 5 peacefully at home. He was the President of JW Fiske Architectural Metals and husband of NY City Opera Soprano, June Fiske. Born in 1923 in Passaic, NJ to Warren R. and Ida (Steinman) Fiske, he attended Passaic High School and was voted wittiest. After high school, he attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. But with war raging in Europe and the Pacific, he enlisted in the Army and fought with the 14th Armored Division in France and Germany. Rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the Bronze Star with two oak clusters for bravery and two purple hearts. After returning from war, he completed his studies at Muhlenberg and graduated with the Class of 1948 with a BS in Chemistry. He joined his father as Secretary at JW Fiske Iron Works. With cast iron products no longer in demand after the war, he renamed the company JW Fiske Architectural Metals and served the construction industry. He was named President upon the retirement of his father. The company provided architectural components for, among others, the Windows of the World restaurant in the World Trade Center, the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Lexington and 42nd St. and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Joe married his sweetheart, June, in May 1958 at the First Congregational Church in Passaic, NJ. A son, Joseph, and daughter, Cynthia soon followed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors with his family at their cabin in Rangeley, Maine. Longtime residents of Franklin Lakes and Princeton, NJ, for the last few years Joe and June have been residents of The Palace in Coral Gables, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, June, children Joseph, San Marcos, Ca, and Cynthia, Miami Beach, grandchildren Joseph W. Fiske and Jacob W. Fiske. He was pre-deceased by his parents and sister, Jean MacDonald. Funeral services will be held at General William C Doyle Military Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ on June 26 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to veterans charities are suggested.

Joseph Warren Fiske, 96, of Coral Gables, FL, passed away June 5 peacefully at home. He was the President of JW Fiske Architectural Metals and husband of NY City Opera Soprano, June Fiske. Born in 1923 in Passaic, NJ to Warren R. and Ida (Steinman) Fiske, he attended Passaic High School and was voted wittiest. After high school, he attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. But with war raging in Europe and the Pacific, he enlisted in the Army and fought with the 14th Armored Division in France and Germany. Rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the Bronze Star with two oak clusters for bravery and two purple hearts. After returning from war, he completed his studies at Muhlenberg and graduated with the Class of 1948 with a BS in Chemistry. He joined his father as Secretary at JW Fiske Iron Works. With cast iron products no longer in demand after the war, he renamed the company JW Fiske Architectural Metals and served the construction industry. He was named President upon the retirement of his father. The company provided architectural components for, among others, the Windows of the World restaurant in the World Trade Center, the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Lexington and 42nd St. and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Joe married his sweetheart, June, in May 1958 at the First Congregational Church in Passaic, NJ. A son, Joseph, and daughter, Cynthia soon followed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors with his family at their cabin in Rangeley, Maine. Longtime residents of Franklin Lakes and Princeton, NJ, for the last few years Joe and June have been residents of The Palace in Coral Gables, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, June, children Joseph, San Marcos, Ca, and Cynthia, Miami Beach, grandchildren Joseph W. Fiske and Jacob W. Fiske. He was pre-deceased by his parents and sister, Jean MacDonald. Funeral services will be held at General William C Doyle Military Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ on June 26 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to veterans charities are suggested. Published in the Miami Herald on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close