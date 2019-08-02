Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Accursio Glass. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117TH AVE Miami , FL 33186 (305)-238-3672 Send Flowers Obituary

GLASS, JOSEPHINE ACCURSIO, was called home to God July 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and children. Born in Everett, Massachusetts, she would have been 90 years old September 20th. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Walter W. Glass and three adoring children Walter W. Glass, Jr. (Maria), Richard R. Glass and Linda Johnson (Jon) as well as seven grandchildren Elissa (Edwin), Melanie (Mark), Jeannie, Casey, Britney, Jon Jr., William; four great-grandchildren Eddie, Olivia, Zach and Mikey plus countless other family members and friends. She was the youngest of seven children born to Lucio and Provedenzia Accursio, a prominent Florida City family. Her parents and brothers predeceased her. Josephine graduated from Walsh Business College in Miami and was an active Realtor and business owner since 1970. Josephine loved cooking and sharing her recipes with anyone who asked. Each meal was a buffet of Italian specialties from Cannoli at Christmas to Cassata at Easter. Her love of cooking was only surpassed by her love of family. Family was everything to her and she was everything to us. She will be sorely missed. She has left our hearts full of love and our stomachs full of pasta. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6-9PM at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117 Avenue, Miami. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena, 9200 SW 107 Avenue, Miami. Interment to immediately follow at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn Park North, 3260 SW 8 Street, Miami. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the name of Josephine Accursio Glass (Memorial ID 11703880) to .

