CHIODI CHESLEY-SIPES, Josephine, Ed.D., 89, of Miami and Melbourne, passed away on August 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Jo was a highly regarded teacher of English, drama, music and Gifted Education. She began her teaching career in her home state of Virginia, then taught for many years at The Lear School in Miami. When she joined the Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Dr. Chesley-Sipes became a leader in Gifted Education as an itinerate teacher and supervisor of the Executive Internship Program for advanced high school students. She also assisted with district teacher training and mentorship of teachers new to the gifted education program. Jo received her B.A. from Juniata College and Masters and Doctorate from the University of Miami. As a lover of music and theater, Jo was a performer and supporter of the arts. While living in NYC, she sang in the Robert Shaw Chorale, and in both New York and Miami, she performed in musicals, the theater, and for weddings. Jo participated in several international tours with the Juniata Alumni College Choir, and she was a proud, long-time member of Actors' Equity. A gentle soul with a core of steel, she was devoted to her pets and loyal to her friends and family. She is survived by her step-son Bob, his wife Alesia Sipes of Melbourne, FL, granddaughter Elizabeth, her husband Taisak Elmore, and great grandson Cole and great granddaughter Kara of Tallahassee, FL, nephew Robert Allen of Greenville, VA, and niece Barbara Earle and her husband Gene (William) of Gibsonville, NC. Her husband, Robert (Bob) L. Sipes, predeceased her. Jo's and Bob's ashes will be spread in the Atlantic Ocean to be together for eternity. No services will be held. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral care, Melbourne. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 1, 2019