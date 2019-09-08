Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine FAith Loughry (Josie) Adamack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ADAMACK, JOSEPHINE (JOSIE) FAITH LOUGHRY Josie passed away peacefully at her son Noah Verner's home in Mendham, New Jersey on August 22, 2019, after a summer of illness. She was 71. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida to parents Jean Faith Loughry and John Loughry. She is survived by her son, Noah Verner, sisters, Judy Arthur (Jon), of Coral Gables, FL, and Hendersonville, NC, 'Jeannie' Sarah Jean Bond-Parsons (Albert), of Monroe, WA, and Jill Beach of Miami, FL. Josie leaves nieces and nephews Kathy Callobre', Miami, FL., Pamela Silverman, Lake Worth, FL, Michael Slattery, Ladson, SC, and Russell Beach of Austin, TX. She leaves great-nieces and nephews, Carly Callobre', Mike Callobre', both of Miami, FL, Austyn and Eryn Slattery of Ladson, SC, Julia and Derek Silverman of Lake Worth, Ruby and Ramona Beach of Austin, Josie loved animals and made a happy home for many cherished dogs and cats. Gardening, reading, cooking, music, and movies were among her hobbies. A graduate of Miami Senior High and the University of Florida, she joined Coral Gables Congregational Church in 1992 and later attended The First Congregational Church of Hendersonville, NC. Following graduation from U of F, she worked in banking in Miami for a few years, then moved to Chattanooga, TN, where she was a social worker. The major years of her career were dedicated to teaching. She taught World History at South Miami Senior High. There, she proudly served as the sponsor of the social/service Interact Club. In this role, she represented South Miami Senior High at the South Miami Rotary Club. After retiring in 2013, she moved to Hendersonville, NC, her special place of beauty and peace. Josie requested no service, though prayers are welcome. She will be missed. Honor Josie's memory by donating to a pet rescue organization.

