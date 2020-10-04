1/
Josephine Lison Westfall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Westfall, Josephine Lison, born on 3/17/1928 to Mate and Manda Muzinich in Chicago Illinois, was the middle of 3 daughters, passed away on September 18, 2020. Predeceased by her sisters Lorie Ek and Julie Mezydlo, and husbands Paul Lison and Jimmie Westfall. Survived by daughter Jo Anne Baxter, granddaughter Heather Thacore (Shad), great granddaughters Nadia and Alana. "Jo" was a friend to many and will be deeply missed. She was active in the Miami Outboard Auxiliary for years serving on the board, a volunteer for hospice and the Southern Bell Pioneers and most recently a member of Brandon Service League. She was active in her Catholic faith. There will be a memorial Mass at St Stephen Catholic Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by a niche side blessing service at Serenity Meadows. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the charity of one's choice. Tributes/condolences can be written online at serenitymeadows.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved