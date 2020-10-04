Westfall, Josephine Lison, born on 3/17/1928 to Mate and Manda Muzinich in Chicago Illinois, was the middle of 3 daughters, passed away on September 18, 2020. Predeceased by her sisters Lorie Ek and Julie Mezydlo, and husbands Paul Lison and Jimmie Westfall. Survived by daughter Jo Anne Baxter, granddaughter Heather Thacore (Shad), great granddaughters Nadia and Alana. "Jo" was a friend to many and will be deeply missed. She was active in the Miami Outboard Auxiliary for years serving on the board, a volunteer for hospice and the Southern Bell Pioneers and most recently a member of Brandon Service League. She was active in her Catholic faith. There will be a memorial Mass at St Stephen Catholic Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by a niche side blessing service at Serenity Meadows. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the charity of one's choice
