Smith, Josephine Louise Carnevale Born on March 19, 1920, passed away on November 19, 2019. Josie survived her three sisters, Tina Fertucci, Julia Rice, Emma Carnevale and her only nephew Frank "Butch" Rice (Lyla). She is survived by her only child, Robert Ashe Smith (Linda), grandson, Robert Craig Smith (Jennifer), granddaughter, Christina Smith Concepcion (Miguel), great grandchildren, Madison and Jaxson Smith, Enzo, Aiden, Madison and Emmie Concepcion, great nieces, nephew, four generations of nieces and nephews. Josie was born in New York City and moved to Miami in 1925. Her father opened the first Italian Restaurant in Miami, the Boat House, located on the Miami River. Josie graduated from Miami High School, worked at S.H. Kress and then First National Bank. She retired, married, delivered her son, Robert, in 1948, built a home in South Miami with two of her sisters where she resided for 60 years. She was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, great cook, traveled all over the world and was loved by all who knew her. Visitation will be on Sunday, 11/24 from 2-4pm at Stanfill Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, 11/25 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57 Avenue. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Park Cemetery, 3260 SW 8 Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 22, 2019