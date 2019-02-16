Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" WEST-HIGGINS. View Sign

JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" WEST-HIGGINS

Josephine "Josie" West Higgins, a long-time Coconut Grove resident, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019, following an extended illness. Josie was truly a world citizen. Born in the Colchester, England, to a Greek mother and British father, she was raised in Libya, Egypt, and Malta. Eventually, she traveled most of the world.

She was fluent in French, Italian, Greek, Arabic and English, and enjoyed an interesting career as a TWA flight attendant. Josie and her devoted husband Ron kept a home in the Grove, known as "Seven Oaks", and a co-op apartment in New York City. She loved to entertain, and their Grove home was a social center, the site of many loud, happy parties that filled the spacious house, decks and pool area to overflowing. Her office was a treasure of mementos, with pictures of friends, family members, and her extensive travels. She kept a framed collection of business cards from interesting people she met, among them Dr. Albert Einstein, Howard Hughes, John D. Rockefeller, and Ronald G. Higgins.

She will be long remembered for her quick wit, her genuine friendships, and perfect manners. Josie is survived by her husband Ron, brother Arthur West, nieces and nephews Elizabeth West, Joe West, Michelle Higgins, and Michael Higgins, in-laws and extended family, plus many friends around the world and their dog, Allie. Special thanks to Bo and Gloria Centeno and their family, her caregivers and her team of physicians. A Celebration of Josie's life will be held on a future date. The family requests that any charitable donations in Josie's memory be made to the Born Free Pet Shelter.

JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" WEST-HIGGINSJosephine "Josie" West Higgins, a long-time Coconut Grove resident, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019, following an extended illness. Josie was truly a world citizen. Born in the Colchester, England, to a Greek mother and British father, she was raised in Libya, Egypt, and Malta. Eventually, she traveled most of the world.She was fluent in French, Italian, Greek, Arabic and English, and enjoyed an interesting career as a TWA flight attendant. Josie and her devoted husband Ron kept a home in the Grove, known as "Seven Oaks", and a co-op apartment in New York City. She loved to entertain, and their Grove home was a social center, the site of many loud, happy parties that filled the spacious house, decks and pool area to overflowing. Her office was a treasure of mementos, with pictures of friends, family members, and her extensive travels. She kept a framed collection of business cards from interesting people she met, among them Dr. Albert Einstein, Howard Hughes, John D. Rockefeller, and Ronald G. Higgins.She will be long remembered for her quick wit, her genuine friendships, and perfect manners. Josie is survived by her husband Ron, brother Arthur West, nieces and nephews Elizabeth West, Joe West, Michelle Higgins, and Michael Higgins, in-laws and extended family, plus many friends around the world and their dog, Allie. Special thanks to Bo and Gloria Centeno and their family, her caregivers and her team of physicians. A Celebration of Josie's life will be held on a future date. The family requests that any charitable donations in Josie's memory be made to the Born Free Pet Shelter. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close