Josephine Wood
WOOD, JOSEPHINE of Miami passed away 8/9/2020 at the age of 91. Josephine was married to the late Edward H. Wood, Jr. in 1952. She is survived by 2 children Kathy and Edward, 3 grandchildren Michael (Meagan), Matthew and April and 2 great-grandchildren Rachel and Caleb. Josephine was predeceased by her loving husband in 2015. Josephine was born to the late Abre Elmo and Julia Williams on 2/26/1929. She had a brother John B. (JB) Williams who passed in 2000. Josephine graduated from Miami Jackson High School and had a successful 25-year career as a bookkeeper at Kennedy & Ely Insurance in Coral Gables, Fl. She loved cooking, Lawrence Welk and watching the Miami Dolphins with her loving husband Ed. Josephine was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
