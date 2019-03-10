Our Beloved Joyce went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved daughter of Wayne and Gertrude Bryan (predeceased), Loving Mother to Brian Albury, Jeff Albury and Amy Braswell. She was the Proud Grandmother to 8 Beautiful Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Joyce truly lived life to the fullest with simple pleasures like chatting with family and friends while snacking on her M&M's. She was a Vibrant, Beautiful Woman and a former Miss American Beauty. You knew when Joyce walked into a room, she had a presence like no other! A Celebration of Life March 30, at 12:00, Calvary Chapel 1551 W Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33486.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 10, 2019