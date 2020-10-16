1/1
Lewis, Peggy Joyce White , 79, of Chattanooga, passed away Tuesday, September 30, 2020 in a local healthcare facility. She was a 1960 graduate of Howard High School. She was a member of Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church. Peggy was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur McKay, Sr., Wellington Rolle, and Thaddeus Lewis; son, Arthur McKay, Jr.; parents, James and Ruby White; brothers, James White, Alvin White, Calvin White, John White, Willie White, Jesse White, Joseph White, and Al White; sisters, Mattie Benefield, Amy Ruth Denmond, Zadie Waytte, and Virginia Pullman. Survivors include her daughter, Andrea Lynnette Lewis; nephew, John (Betty) James; sister-in-law, Georgie White; and a host of grandnieces; grandnephews; other relatives and friends. She will lie-in-state Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12:30-5 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home. Family service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12 noon in the chapel with Elder Jonathan Cooper as the eulogist. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
