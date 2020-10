Johnny loved life and lived it to the fullest. He touched the lives of many with his kind smile, selflessness, and honesty. All who met him loved him immediately. Johnny's family was his heart and soul and he was dedicated to their happiness. We hope you find your beach in heaven! We'll miss you always. From his wife, children, grandchildren, and Bam Bam.



