Juana Florez

July 26, 1938 - November 24, 2020

Miami, Florida - Juana "Juanita" Crowley Florez (nee Serrano), 82, died November 24, 2020 at Catholic Hospice at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

Juana is survived by her daughters Christine and Laura, her granddaughters Jaclyn and Allison Graber, and her brothers John and Fred Gilson. Juana's parents were Grace Murphy of Saugerties, NY, and Juan Serrano of Puerto Rico. Juana was raised by her mother and stepfather, Harry Gilson (Gelsen).

Juana considered herself to be a diehard New Yorker but she found herself loving retirement in Miami Beach. Before retiring, Juana worked in retail in New York City and at one point she owned a small business. As her health declined, Juana moved to the assisted living facility at Miami Jewish Health System.

Juana gave her time and financial support to various causes and she instilled this outlook in her children. Juana last volunteered at a Miami Beach nonprofit supporting people with AIDS/HIV.

Funeral services will be in New York where she will be buried. Remembrances of Juana can be made to Miami Jewish Health Systems CNA Recognition Award.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store