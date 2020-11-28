1/1
Juana Florez
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juana Florez
July 26, 1938 - November 24, 2020
Miami, Florida - Juana "Juanita" Crowley Florez (nee Serrano), 82, died November 24, 2020 at Catholic Hospice at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.
Juana is survived by her daughters Christine and Laura, her granddaughters Jaclyn and Allison Graber, and her brothers John and Fred Gilson. Juana's parents were Grace Murphy of Saugerties, NY, and Juan Serrano of Puerto Rico. Juana was raised by her mother and stepfather, Harry Gilson (Gelsen).
Juana considered herself to be a diehard New Yorker but she found herself loving retirement in Miami Beach. Before retiring, Juana worked in retail in New York City and at one point she owned a small business. As her health declined, Juana moved to the assisted living facility at Miami Jewish Health System.
Juana gave her time and financial support to various causes and she instilled this outlook in her children. Juana last volunteered at a Miami Beach nonprofit supporting people with AIDS/HIV.
Funeral services will be in New York where she will be buried. Remembrances of Juana can be made to Miami Jewish Health Systems CNA Recognition Award.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Cremation and Funeral Service
4058 NE 7th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334
(954) 525-5405
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Cremation and Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved