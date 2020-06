Or Copy this URL to Share

January 4, 1940-June 6, 2020, Passed away peacefully with her immediate family by her side. Judy leaves behind her loving husband Luis, 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 22 Great grandchildren plus a large loving extended family who will miss her love, her endless hours in the kitchen and the love she had for music and dancing.



