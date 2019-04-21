GARDNER, JUDITH (MIMI) BIEGEL August 18, 1944- April 9, 2019 Miami, FL Mimi was born in NYC, NY and raised in New Jersey. She graduated from the University of Miami School of Business and made her home in Miami ever since. Mimi was an active member of Coral Reef Yacht Club, and enjoyed volunteering for the Race Committee, and participated in refereeing for sailing regattas. Mimi was a party animal, organizing and directing many of the yacht club's festivities, especially at Halloween! Outgoing and energetic, she was admired for her enthusiastic spirit by everyone she touched! Mimi had many friends who will miss her. Mimi is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Harvey Gardner, Jr, Gardner's Markets. Survivors include Nancy Gardner, step-daughter, Robert Gardner, step-son, Jason Biegel, nephew, (Susan Buchner) and their three daughters, Nicole, Abigail, and Ava; and Christine Biegel, niece, (John Bavaro) and their two children Sophia and Jack. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, at 10:30am, Thursday, on May 2nd, 2019, at Epiphany Church, 8235 SW 57th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143, FL 33143
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2019