Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Biegel (Miami) Gardner. View Sign

GARDNER, JUDITH (MIMI) BIEGEL August 18, 1944- April 9, 2019 Miami, FL Mimi was born in NYC, NY and raised in New Jersey. She graduated from the University of Miami School of Business and made her home in Miami ever since. Mimi was an active member of Coral Reef Yacht Club, and enjoyed volunteering for the Race Committee, and participated in refereeing for sailing regattas. Mimi was a party animal, organizing and directing many of the yacht club's festivities, especially at Halloween! Outgoing and energetic, she was admired for her enthusiastic spirit by everyone she touched! Mimi had many friends who will miss her. Mimi is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Harvey Gardner, Jr, Gardner's Markets. Survivors include Nancy Gardner, step-daughter, Robert Gardner, step-son, Jason Biegel, nephew, (Susan Buchner) and their three daughters, Nicole, Abigail, and Ava; and Christine Biegel, niece, (John Bavaro) and their two children Sophia and Jack. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, at 10:30am, Thursday, on May 2nd, 2019, at Epiphany Church, 8235 SW 57th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143, FL 33143

GARDNER, JUDITH (MIMI) BIEGEL August 18, 1944- April 9, 2019 Miami, FL Mimi was born in NYC, NY and raised in New Jersey. She graduated from the University of Miami School of Business and made her home in Miami ever since. Mimi was an active member of Coral Reef Yacht Club, and enjoyed volunteering for the Race Committee, and participated in refereeing for sailing regattas. Mimi was a party animal, organizing and directing many of the yacht club's festivities, especially at Halloween! Outgoing and energetic, she was admired for her enthusiastic spirit by everyone she touched! Mimi had many friends who will miss her. Mimi is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Harvey Gardner, Jr, Gardner's Markets. Survivors include Nancy Gardner, step-daughter, Robert Gardner, step-son, Jason Biegel, nephew, (Susan Buchner) and their three daughters, Nicole, Abigail, and Ava; and Christine Biegel, niece, (John Bavaro) and their two children Sophia and Jack. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, at 10:30am, Thursday, on May 2nd, 2019, at Epiphany Church, 8235 SW 57th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143, FL 33143 Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close