COPA, Judith Esther, born February 17, 1935, died December 25, 2019 at her home in Cutler Bay, Florida at the age of 84. Judith was born in Little Falls, Minnesota and was a creative homemaker who loved raising her four children and exposing them to unique experiences in their various homes throughout the United States, Germany, and Holland. Judy also loved working at the Miami-Dade Public Library where she was close to one of her true loves, books. Judy is predeceased by her loving, devoted husband of 56 years, James Copa. She is survived by her children Michael (Gail), Stephen (Kathy), Jeffrey (Patty), son-in-law Gerald Cummins and grandchildren, Johanna, Mary, Esther, and Samuel Cummins, Brittany and Alex Copa, Caitlin (Daniel) and Nick Copa, and Roy (Brittany), John, and Jimmy Spence. She is predeceased by her parents John and Esther Zobava, brother John Zobava, daughter Suzanne Cummins, and granddaughter Jessica. Judy is also survived by her beloved canine daughter, Emma Grace. A graveside service and Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

