Judith Kay

KAY, JUDITH Judy died 6-3-20 at the age of 74 at home in South Miami. She was the daughter of Harry and Harriette Oswald (deceased) of Jackson, MI and Gulf Shores, AL. She graduated from the University of Buffalo, and attended Ole Miss. Her high school was in Columbus, Mississippi. She leaves Jim Finn (partner) of S. Miami; brother Brad Oswald (Barbara G. Oswald, deceased) of Waterford, NY; his children who she loved dearly: Wendelien Anderson (Will Anderson) of San Diego, CA; and Willem Oswald (Anett Farkas Oswald) of Wickford, RI. Judy was a firecracker who had a lively and engaging personality. Friends and family enjoyed listening to her many stories of her travels and adventures. She was always smiling and fun to be with. Her passion was her work at the 120 acre Montgomery Botanical Center in Coral Gables. It is a research organization of palms and cycads from around the world. She created and coordinated the Seed Bank Program. Her computer handle was "Seedy Lady." She managed and enjoyed a group of volunteers who helped collect, clean and organize the seeds. They became her special friends. To fund the program, seeds are sold by online auction worldwide. Judy taught Tai Chi and followed professional tennis. She volun-teered as an usher at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament on Key Biscayne for many years. She often recalled that a polite teenage Rafael Nadal stopped by her section to look for a friend. She became his instant and long time fan. Her cousins are Denise Bruce of Indianapolis, IN; and Keith Oswald, of Grand Rapids, MI. Her aunts are Shirley Echelbarger (Charles Echelbarger, deceased) of Indianapolis, IN; and Betty Bailey (Gary Bailey) of Jackson, MI. A memorial celebration at Montgomery is anticipated. Memorial donations may be made to: Montgomery Botanical Center, 11901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables, FL 33156



