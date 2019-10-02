Judith Ruth Starkman passed away on September 28, 2019; she was 86. Skimming through her biography you'd learn about her birth on December 12, 1932 in New York, bachelor's degree, career as a teacher, and her marriage, children, and grandchildren. But even the most detailed list of life accomplishments cannot capture a person's essence: how her husband, Milton, was part of her soul, how she was dubbed the "Silver Fox" because of her shrewd nature, how she could write beautifully, loved riddles, and never grew tired of hearing any detail, large or small, about her family. Nor could it ever convey her herculean determination, elegant spirit, wry humor, or unbelievable strength. Her life impacted so many, in so many meaningful ways. Those can't simply be listed, but simply put, we are all better for having known her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Judith R. Starkman to Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, https://secure.miamilighthouse.org/Donations.asp
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 2, 2019