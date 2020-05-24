Wade, Judy Dianne, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 13 th , 2020. She was the daughter of Mary Ethel Thagard Wade and Olin B. Wade. Raised and educated in Miami before receiving degrees from Wake Forest University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Florida State University. Judy began her teaching career at Coral Gables Senior High before joining the faculties of Surry Community College in Dobson, N.C., and Florida State University. Upon returning to Miami she became the Medical Librarian for the Papanicolaou Cancer Research Institute and ultimately retired from the Dade Co. Public Library System. Judy's survivors include her brother Ronald B. Wade, and several cousins. She was a frequent donor to the American Cancer Society and Homes for Our Troops. A private graveside service has been held.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 24, 2020.