Judy L. Gjebre
Gjebre, Judy L. , a former Trust Counselor for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died May 5, 2020 following her 6-year battle with an advanced form of Parkinson's disease. She was 74. In her position she was passionate about supporting students and advocating for their welfare. During a 12-year career most of her work was at Miami Sunset Senior High, where she started a chapter of Women of Tomorrow. Shortly after her birth in Gulfport, Mississippi, her family moved to McMinnville, TN, where she was raised. She obtained bachelor and masters degrees in social work from Florida International University. Prior to working for the school system, she was an executive secretary at the Miami News and a legal assistant for law firms in Miami and Nashville. She is survived by her loving husband, William, of 32 years, and a stepdaughter, Beth Kolcun and her husband, David, and their two daughters Jenna and Avery, whom she adored. She also leaves behind a beloved niece, Lisa Patton.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 10, 2020.
