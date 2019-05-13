Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Gilreath CLARY. View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

CLARY, JULIA GILREATH, 91 of Miami went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019. She was born in Hendersonville, NC, the daughter of Alonzo Love Gilreath and Minnie Connelly. She was the matriarch of her entire family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She has lived in Miami since 1953. Julia will always be remembered for her devotion to her family and her kind and gracious nature. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Reed R. Clary, Jr., son-in-law, George F. Johnson and daughter-in-law, Deborah L. Clary. She is survived by her children, Reed R. Clary, III (Jay), Caroline Johnson and John G. Clary (Jeanie); 5 grandsons and 5 great grandchildren. She lived her life to the fullest and will be remembered by all whose lives she touched. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Tuesday, May 14 at Stanfill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, May 15 at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road. Interment will follow at Miami Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Julia's family respectfully requests that contributions be made to her church, Old Cutler Presbyterian (see address above).

CLARY, JULIA GILREATH, 91 of Miami went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019. She was born in Hendersonville, NC, the daughter of Alonzo Love Gilreath and Minnie Connelly. She was the matriarch of her entire family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She has lived in Miami since 1953. Julia will always be remembered for her devotion to her family and her kind and gracious nature. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Reed R. Clary, Jr., son-in-law, George F. Johnson and daughter-in-law, Deborah L. Clary. She is survived by her children, Reed R. Clary, III (Jay), Caroline Johnson and John G. Clary (Jeanie); 5 grandsons and 5 great grandchildren. She lived her life to the fullest and will be remembered by all whose lives she touched. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Tuesday, May 14 at Stanfill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, May 15 at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road. Interment will follow at Miami Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Julia's family respectfully requests that contributions be made to her church, Old Cutler Presbyterian (see address above). Published in the Miami Herald on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close