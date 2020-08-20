Julia Gottlieb

Julie Gottlieb, the last surviving daughter of Florida Keys pioneers Roland and Dorothy Craig, passed away on August 6th, 2020. Born and raised in Miami, Julie touched the lives of over a thousand high school students as a history teacher and guidance counselor at both Dearborn and Gulliver Schools. A long-time resident of Coral Gables, Julie moved to San Diego in 2016 to be near her only son, Craig Gottlieb and his family, to include his wife Denise and grandson Reece. Julie passed quickly and without pain with her family by her side. She was cremated, and her ashes will be spread in the waters off Craig Key.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store