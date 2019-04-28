Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Sampedro Gutierrez. View Sign Service Information Maspons Funeral Homes 3500 Sw 8Th St Miami , FL 33135 (305)-461-5070 Send Flowers Obituary

GUTIERREZ JULIA SAMPEDRO, Julia Sampedro, 84, born in Sagua La Grande, Cuba, passed away peacefully after having received her Last Rites on April 26, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. Julia is survived by her loving husband Miguel Geronimo Gutierrez her children, Rebeca Bared (Jose Ignacio Bared), Miguel G. Gutierrez-Sampedro (Jose Emilio Saliva) y Cristina Gutierrez-Taquechel (Roberto Luis Taquechel); grandchildren, Rebeca Sofia, Jose Ignacio, Carolina, Andrew, Julia, Michael and Roberto Alejandro. The wake is set for Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 10:00 PM at Maspons Funeral Home- Miami/Coral Gables chapel. A mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated at Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Doral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to . 3500 SW 8th Street (305) 461-5070

