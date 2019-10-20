Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian R. Benjamin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BENJAMIN, JULIAN R. 93, passed away peacefully at home on Oct 17. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, June; his sons Jeff (Donna), Jamie (Laura); 5 beautiful grand-daughters Kaitlyn, Hailey, Rachel, Courtney and Sarah; loving cousins Donna and David Buchwald, Nancy and Elizabeth Landesberg, Jeff, Lisa, Marc and Wibeke Buchwald. Upon graduating from Miami Beach High in 1944, he enlisted in the Navy. After WWII , he joined the Miami Naval Reserve Law Unit. In 1980 he was promoted to Rear Admiral, Judge Advocate General of the Navy Reserve, and was the Director of Naval Reserve Law Programs retiring in 1986. After the war , he enrolled at the University of Miami , graduating #1 in his class of 1949 ( he would tell you that he never had an undergrad degree), practicing law for over half a century in Miami . He was well known around he courthouse for his cowboy hats and boots and addressed by all the Judges as "Admiral ". He was an adjunct law professor teaching real estate at UM to thousands of students. He served in many capacities in the Dade County Bar Association and the Florida Bar . He broadcast on HAM radio as W4RZN. He loved a good meal , being with family and a good cigar. A proud member of the toughest generation. We loved him dearly. A private burial at the National Veterans Cemetery will be held and a memorial in the near future. In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones.

