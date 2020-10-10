Julie Kay Potashnick, Age 59 passed away on Friday, September 18th. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Gloria Stern and Jerome Potashnick. She is survived by her sister Linda Naka, stepmother Hildine Potashnick and niece and nephew Katherine Naka and Christopher Naka. A celebration of Julie's life will be held on Sunday, October 11th, at 1:00 pm at the Twelve Step House, 205 SW 23rd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33315. In lieu of Flowers donations to the Twelve Step House are appreciated



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store