Julius Israel

Born in Havana, Cuba. Survived by wife Sandra; children Dr. Howard (Susan) Israel, Dr. Sharon Israel; grandchildren Michael, Chloe and Chase Israel, Tanya and Ryan Dolfi; brother Philip (Ellen) Israel. Julius lived life to the fullest, with boundless energy. His ability to connect with people was one of his greatest gifts. He loved to dance and was truly "the life of the party". Family was his most important priority. Funeral Services will be held on Wed, Sept. 4 at 11:00 AM. Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 10301 NW 25 Street, Doral, FL 33172
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
