Ross, Julius Passed away in Aventura, Florida on August 12,2020 at the age of 97. Born in Krakow, Poland and a Holocaust Survivor. Survived by his devoted wife Lucy of 38 years, his loved daughter Diane and family members in Poland, Israel and Austria. Sincere thanks to the entire staff of The Plaza Assisted Living in Aventura for making his life so comfortable during his stay. Heartfelt thanks to Doctor Leonard Pianko for his support and care. Contributions in memory of Julius Ross may be made to Forest Hills Jewish Center, 106-06 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills NY 11375 Burial will be held on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store