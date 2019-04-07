Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Carol yoak Martin. View Sign

MARTIN, JUNE CAROL YOAK, passed away on March 24th, 2019 at East Ridge Retirement Village in Cutler Bay, Florida. Born on June 7, 1932, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John B. Floyd and Elizabeth Hawley Yoak. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair R. Martin. June graduated from Charleston High School in Charleston, WV and attended Concord College in Beckley, WV. She transfers to Springfield Hospital and completed a year of Nursing and 2 years of Medical Technology, earning her Medical Technologist and Phlebotomist Certificate. She moved to Miami, Florida where she got her first job at Jackson Hospital. For 30 years she worked at Miami Children's Hospital in the oncology department with children diagnosed with leukemia. She also graduated from FIU with a BS in Hospital Science. June met Clair Martin at Shenandoah Presbyterian Church in Miami, Florida and they were married in August of 1960. They were happily married for 52 years. Over the years June was a part of many groups. She was very involved with the Women in the Church at Shenandoah Presbyterian Church and later at Old Cutler Church. When they moved to East Ridge Village she found many new things to get involved with including learning the computer, running the village TV channel, Choral Group, Sittercize, line dancing and crafting classes. She loved to sew, embroider, read, do crosswords and word search. She is survived by daughters Katherine (David) and Carol Jean (Jeanie) (Russ), sons James (Jennifer), Timothy (Ginger), Peter (Susan), Daniel (Joanne), Paul (Margot) and Robert (Peg), grandchildren Rebecca, Brian, Lisa, Joey, Sarah, Bethany, Andrew, Thomas, Kimberlie, Matt, Miki, Suzi, Bob and Marc and 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Jackie Yoak Meese. She was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth Hounshell, Peggy Wallace, Jean Haley, and Rayma Lou McKelvie. The Family is grateful to the Three Palms third-floor staff at East Ridge for their loving care of our mother. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Kendall Presbyterian Church, 8485 SW 112 St, Kendall, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to organizations she supported: , and The ALS and .

