Rosario June Serrallés McNally passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91 on Friday, March 22, in Davis , California . She was surrounded by her loving family. Her vibrancy and resilience were reflected in the sudden burst of painted lady butterflies that migrated past her home during her final days. June was born in Mercedita, Puerto Rico to Rosario "Tito" and Pedro Juan Serrallés. Her family moved to Miami, FL when she was in high school. She was a lifelong learner, having attended Agnes Scott College, Manhattanville College, and Barry College. Her college career was interrupted when she contracted tuberculosis and spent 5 years recovering in Saranac Lake NY. She eventually graduated with a B.A. from St. John Vianney Seminary at the age of 65. June pursued her spiritual, intellectual and artistic interests all her life. June spent most of her life in South Miami, FL, before moving to Davis after the passing of her husband, Eugene William McNally, in 1997. They were married for 43 years. She faithfully attended Epiphany Catholic Church for 46 years. During her time in Davis, June participated daily in Centering Prayer, attended St James Catholic Church, took classes at both the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Davis Art Center, and was a member of the University Farm Circle. June was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Serrallés. She is survived by her brother, John Serrallés and his wife, Sonya; children, Kevin McNally, Kathy McNally Bloise, and Frank McNally; son-in-law, Luis Bloise and daughter-in-law, Karen McNally, grandchildren Colin and Roxanne McNally; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church on Thursday, April 11 at 10:30 A.M. She will be buried at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June's name to Contemplative Outreach (

