Alvarez, Justo Angel Encarnación 96, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020. He was born in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, on August 23, 1923 to Jose Dolores Encarnacion y Cachola, (Rio Grande, P.R), and Susana Alvarez y Virella, (Arroyo, P.R). After serving in WWII, Jay, as his friends and growing family called him, traveled to Mexico, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, New York, Virginia, and finally to Florida where he married the love of his life, Maria. They made their home in Miami for over 40 years. His spiritual journey led him to accept Judaism and recover from alcoholism. 'We are not saints', Jay would say. He claimed spiritual progress not perfection. His life inspired many. Sometimes his life path resembled the Spanish literature he often quoted. He loved reading, especially Cervantes' influential work, Don Quixote. In his later years, Jay took up a quest to find his long lost hand-built 37-foot sloop, the Acamar. That journey led to Jay learning from fishermen that the boat sank during a hurricane. In typical Jay fashion, to make others comfortable with that sad ending, he started trading sailing tips with them. For him, every ending was a new beginning! Jay displayed a natural intuitive ability with all, finding family and people to share stories with everywhere. Once on a holiday trip to Puerto Rico, he was separated from the rest of the family due to flight delays. No one knew how to reach him. When he finally turned up, he had been staying with a couple suggested by his Dominican cab driver from the airport! Jay also had a knack for noticing the unusual. Riding into downtown Miami, he would often recall things that only long-time natives would know. For instance, he was quick to point out that January 19th, 1977 was the day it snowed in Miami. Jay was a man of 1,000 stories. He will be remembered for his love of storytelling and his sense of adventure and by his wife, Maria, his son Rudolph, (Rudy Martin), and a growing family of grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom will retell his stories for generations. During this time of COVID-19, those interested in honoring Jay's memory should make donations to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. https://jewishmiami.org
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.