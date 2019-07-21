Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K. Peter Wagner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAGNER, K. PETER September 22, 1923-June 19, 2019 Born in Berlin, Peter Wagner survived the Holocaust when his parents sent him on the Kindertransport, which took him to England where he enrolled at the University of London. In England, Peter met Yvonne Braunsberg, another German Jew, who had also left everything she had to survive the Holocaust. After the war, they returned to Germany to marry but soon left for the United States, settling first in New York and then in Bethesda, Maryland. They later became residents of Miami Beach, Florida in 1998. Peter was a lifelong scholar. In addition to earning his doctorate in economics, he received a law degree at the age of 54, graduating from night school at American University while working for the federal government. Peter worked for the Federal Reserve and the Department of Commerce as an Economic Specialist, where he retired in 1994. After his retirement, Peter continued running a small real estate company he founded with his wife. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Chevy Chase, Md and Temple Beth Shalom in Miami Beach, and a proud member of the Cosmos Club in Washington, DC. He is remembered for his quick mind, big smile and his philanthropic giving, a major donor to many Jewish charities, both locally and abroad. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Yvonne; daughter, Elizabeth Wagner, sons Charles (Cara) Wagner, Wayne (Nilka) Wagner, four grandsons and two great granddaughters. Peter passed away peacefully in Miami Beach, surrounded by his family. A private service was held.

