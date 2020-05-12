WULF, Karleton B (Karl or K.B.), 98, of Palmetto Bay, died of natural causes on May 8, 2020. He was born to Edward and Esther Wulf in Danville, KS in 1921. He graduated from Harper High and while attending Oklahoma A&M was drafted into the US Army during WW II. After attending OCS, his duty was traveling throughout the US helping businesses transition from war-time back to peace-time production. After being honorably discharged as a 1st Lt., he returned to KS with his wife, Corinne, and daughter, where he joined the family banking business. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin's Banking Institute. In 1956 he moved his family, now having grown to include a second daughter, to Wilton Manors, FL. He later moved to West Palm Beach and in 1964 to Perrine, FL. He spent over 60 years in banking, 50 of which were here in So. FL. He loved So. Miami-Dade, golf and a 5 o'clock martini! He was a past president and a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary, as well as a member of B.P.O.E., and a Mason. He was a supporter of the University of Miami, Deering Estate, Fairchild and many other local charitable organizations. He was as active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church since 1965. He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Marta Weeks-Wulf, daughter Karlinne Wulf-Lamphear of NC, daughter Debra A. Clark (Ken) of TN, beloved grandson, Kenneth Wulf Clark (Logan Rose Nelms) of NYC, sisters, Carol Pearce of KS and Carmen Suter of KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Corinne. Unfortunately, because of the quarantine, no service will be held.



