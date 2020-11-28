Karon Anderson

July 14, 1949 - November 25, 2020

Miami , Florida - Karon Elizabeth Kell Anderson was born in Chattanooga Tennessee and moved to Miami as a young girl. She settled with her family in Hialeah, and served in the US Navy with honorable discharge in 1968. She obtained an Associates Degree in nursing, and served Miami as a trauma nurse at Jackson Hospital as well as Mercy Hospital, and James Archer Smith / Homestead hospital. She obtained her Bachelors Degree in Arts and Masters Degree in Science from the University of Miami. She was recognized for her contributions to the science and medical field in the field of Toxicology. She served as a professor training countless medical students from around the world at Miami Dade College Kendall, Saint Thomas University and Barry University. She was married to Harold (Andy) Anderson in 1972, and is survived by her three sons Benjamin (1975), Karl and Kristian (1985). She is also survived and loved by her step daughter Jenna of Sunrise, Florida and granddaughter Elizabeth of Fort Worth, Texas. She will be laid to rest in her birthplace of Chattanooga Tennessee at Chattanooga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Daughters of American Revolution , Daughters of Confederate Veterans or Concerns of Police Survivors as she was a strident supporter of Law Enforcement.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store