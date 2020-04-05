Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kastrinos Madeline. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline Kastrinos Beloved wife, mother, and friend Madeline Kastrinos, 93, passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home in Coral Springs. Her husband, James D. Kastrinos preceeded her in 1991. Her passion was dancing. She began dance lessons at age 6. In her early 20's, she supported the war effort by dancing for the USO. She enjoyed instructing children and in 1957 opened her dance studio, Madeline's School of Dance in New York and in 1968 in Hialeah, Fl. In 1994, she joined and performed, as a dancer, with The Florida Chapter of the Original Ziegfeld Club. She will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Marlene Kastrinos, LCSW, son, James A. Kastrinos, and their spouses. Private services were held on March 26, 2020, due to COVID-19. Please send donations to the .

Madeline Kastrinos Beloved wife, mother, and friend Madeline Kastrinos, 93, passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home in Coral Springs. Her husband, James D. Kastrinos preceeded her in 1991. Her passion was dancing. She began dance lessons at age 6. In her early 20's, she supported the war effort by dancing for the USO. She enjoyed instructing children and in 1957 opened her dance studio, Madeline's School of Dance in New York and in 1968 in Hialeah, Fl. In 1994, she joined and performed, as a dancer, with The Florida Chapter of the Original Ziegfeld Club. She will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Marlene Kastrinos, LCSW, son, James A. Kastrinos, and their spouses. Private services were held on March 26, 2020, due to COVID-19. Please send donations to the . Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.