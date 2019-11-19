Katherine "Kitty" Gangi, formerly of Rochester, New York, passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 100. Kitty is survived by her three children, Joseph Gangi, Kathryn Chrycy and Andrea Busher all of Miami. Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Joel, Katie, Christine, Amanda and Joe, six great grandchildren and her daughter-in-law Denise and son-in-laws Gary and George. Private services were held by family members and were not made public. A celebration of Kitty's life by family and friends will follow.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 19, 2019