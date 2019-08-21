Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Huebschman Bezold. View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

BEZOLD, KATHERINE HUEBSCHMAN, of Miami, Florida, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 98. Katherine was born in Baltimore, Maryland, one of fifteen children of George and Mary Huebschman. She moved to Miami in 1946 with her husband Henry E. Bezold Jr. and the first of her five sons was born later that year. Katherine was married to Henry (deceased) for 70 years. Besides working for Miami-Dade County Schools and the University of Miami for 30 years, Katherine devoted her life to her family to her husband, kids and grandkids and made a difference in all of their lives. For over 50 years, Katherine was a devout and active member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Miami and she made thousands of rosaries for distribution to mission churches. After retiring, she and Henry moved to the East Ridge at Cutler Bay. She is survived by her five sons, Henry E. [Doc], III, (Annemarie), Clement (Rosemarie Philips), Thomas J. (Alina Guasch), Richard M. (Noreen Manella), and George M. (Patricia); by her eleven grandchildren, Bryan Bezold (Kris Kullgren), Elizabeth Coppage (Michael), Katherine Bourdon (Jon), Carla Bezold (Elizabeth Nelson), Mark Bezold, Amanda Sellers (Matthew), Allison Diaz (Matthew), Madeleine Bezold, Emily Bezold, Katie Bezold, and Stephen Bezold; and by her ten great grand-children: Lydia and Dean Bezold; Benjamin, Thomas, and Abbie Coppage; Teddy and Cora Bourdon; Olivia Katherine Sellers; Ella Leigh and Leah Diaz; all of whom she loved very much. A visitation will be held Friday August 23rd from 6 to 8 PM, at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 South Dixie Highway. The Funeral Mass be held Saturday August 24th at Noon, at the Church of the Epiphany, 8235 SW 57th Avenue, Miami, Fl., with burial immediately following at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery. We are grateful to the East Ridge Community for the friendship of its residents and the care from the staff and, particularly in recent years, the Assisted Living Staff.

