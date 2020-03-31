Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Marion McCormick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Marion McCormick, of South Miami, Florida, died peacefully on March 21, 2020. Born in Little Falls, New York, in 1934, she was the loved and loving wife of the late Robert Francis McCormick, whom she married at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls in 1958, and the proud, loved, and loving mother of their seven children, Katherine Mary (Dr. Arthur J.) Tipton of Birmingham, Alabama; Anne Mary of South Miami; Michael Francis (Cari A., nee Fortino) of Biscayne Park, Florida; Mary Mary (Douglas J.) Mandel of Sharon, Massachusetts; Thomas Francis (Ann R., nee Bucher) of Palmetto Bay, Florida; Clare Mary (Abner E.) Nolan of Albany, California; and Cara Mary (William J. Sellers) of Los Angeles, California. Kate’s seven grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy, and she loved them from the day they were born: Jackson Robert, Alexander Robert, and Lila Katherine Mandel of Sharon, Massachusetts; Alice Gertrude and Wyatt Andrew Nolan of Albany, California; and Nicholas Robert and Mackenzie Clair-Ann McCormick of Palmetto Bay, Florida. Kate also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends, especially her dear friend and companion Geneva Dodoye of Hollywood, Florida, and her devoted friend Angela Cortes of Coconut Grove, Florida. Her family is especially grateful for the care she received from the Memory Care Unit at East Ridge at Cutler Bay, Florida. “Baby Kay” was the loved and loving youngest daughter of the late Thomas Francis and Frances Mary Burns, nee Murphy, of Little Falls, and the loved and loving sister of Anne Marie Kimball of Fort Collins, Colorado, and the late Thomas Edmund of Burlington, Vermont; Francis Michael of Amsterdam, New York; and Ellen Mary of Scotia, New York. She attended Saint Mary’s Academy in Little Falls and in 1957 earned a degree in English Literature from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Kate taught English at Queensburg High School in Glens Falls, New York, and later was a frequent and popular substitute teacher at Christopher Columbus High School and Epiphany Catholic School in Miami. She was a voracious reader and maintained her love of learning throughout her life, studying International Relations at the graduate level at Florida International University, where she worked with Dr. Alex Stepick and researched the culture and history of Haiti and U.S. immigration policy. A lifelong Democrat, she will be remembered for her deep civic engagement and many charitable works, including years of delivering homemade cookies to Camillus House of Miami, grocery shopping for the elderly, and decades of membership in Epiphany Catholic Church. A great lover of music, Kate was a joyful and accomplished piano player. She instilled a deep love of family, life, music, and learning in her children and grandchildren and a shared pride in their Irish immigrant heritage. Through her lifelong example of caring and respect for others, she embodied what it means to live a good and holy life. Kate also had the best smile in the world. She will be dearly missed and remembered with joy, for a good time and happy days were had by all. Donations in Kate’s memory can be made to .

