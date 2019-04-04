Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Goebel (Kit) Gorman. View Sign

GORMAN, KATHLEEN (Kit) GOEBEL Our loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend slipped away on the wings of angels on April 1st, 2019, surrounded by her adoring family in South Miami, FL. We will never forget her laughter, quick wit, her warmth, exquisite taste and her quiet generosity. She never blew her own horn but rather was humble, never boasting of her many good deeds and accomplishments. She welcomed you into her home like family making you feel loved and special. Kit was always the first person to compliment you and used humor to boost your spirits. Kit was born in Cairo, IL, on July 30th, 1938, the third born of six siblings. In 1944 her parents moved to Coral Gables, FL, where she resided until her death. She attended St. Theresa's School in Coral Gables and Academy of the Assumption on beautiful Biscayne Bay where she excelled in many team sports. In 1959, Kit married Harry B. Goebel soon after adding five children into the world. Teaching by example and adding a daily dose of humor, she taught each of the five to be as generous as she was. In 1987, Kit and her sister-in-law, Meg Gorman, opened Celtic Crafts, an Irish Imports store, in South Miami. While on trips to Ireland for the store and daily trips around her beloved Miami, she greeted all with a ready smile and more then a few words. Kit never met a stranger. In addition to her work for the shop Kit was also a vision screener for Dade County Schools. Kit is survived by her children Leslie Goebel, Alison Lief (David), Daniel D. Goebel (Theresa), MaryEllen Rueda (Fred), Gigi Di Fazio (Dario), four siblings, nine nieces and nephews, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Harry, parents William C. and Margret D. Gorman and brother Thomas A. Gorman. Our special thanks go to her dedicated caregivers Ana Sotomayor, Rey Anes, Patty Marraccini, Dr. Theresa Keller-Goebel, Vintex Quality Care and Vitas Healthcare. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4th at 6:30-8:30pm at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 S. Dixie Highway Miami. Funeral Mass will be Friday, April 5th, 11am at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57th Ave. Miami, FL In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a .

10545 South Dixie Hwy.

Miami , FL 33156

