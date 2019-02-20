Obituary Guest Book View Sign

O'NEIL, KATHLEEN L. Age 61 of Miami, Florida, died peacefully on February 15th after fighting a brave battle against lung cancer. We are so grateful that she survived as long as she did given her grim diagnosis over three and a half years ago. She is predeceased by her parents Ellen Coakley O'Neil and Michael Owen O'Neil. She is survived by her siblings Ellen (Jamie Helman), Mary (John Herman), Michael (Kathleen), John (Christine), Eddie (Susan Lauth), Duffy, Siobhan (Steven Hannes), Annie (Steven Eadie) and Liam and 25 nieces and nephews to whom she was totally devoted. Kathleen is also survived by her beloved dog Gracie. She attended Loyola University in New Orleans and worked as a financial advisor at Smith Barney. Kathleen was a beautiful woman, inside and out.Her charming personality and thoughtfulness endeared her to so many. She was known for her chic style and even in the darkest days of her illness she was dressed to the nines and carried herself with dignity and grace. To her, family was everything. She leaves a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. A funeral mass will take place at St. Patrick's Church on Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday morning February 23rd at 10:00 and a reception will follow immediately after in the Patrician Room at Barry Hall on the grounds of the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay Oaks Retirement Residence, 435 NE 34th St., Miami FL 33137. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

10936 NE 6TH AVENUE

Miami , FL 33161

