CLARK, KATHLEEN (KAT) S. McGUIRE 65, of Cutler Bay, FL passed away at home on August 2, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1954 in Rutland, Vermont, daughter of Shirley Read McGuire and Ernest John McGuire. Kat graduated from Coral Gables Senior High School in 1973. She married her husband, Timothy Clark whom she met while they were both working for the City of Coral Gables. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on February 12, 2019. Please visit StanfillFH.com for complete obituary.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 7, 2019