Kathleen Moroney
April 4, 1942 - November 28, 2020
Miami, Florida - Moroney, Kathleen "Kathie" Patricia, 78, of Miami, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Kathie grew up in Miami, Florida and graduated from Miami High. She got her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education, with a major in Special Education, from the University of Miami. She taught Special Education and English at many Public schools in the Miami area. Kathie was an avid reader who marked her favorite passages in books with a pencil and had a life-long love of learning. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and took great solace in their teachings. She is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Kathleen Moroney, and her brother Peter Moroney.
Kathie is survived by her sister, Irene Moroney, her four children, Michael Pistorino (Lisa), Debra Pistorino, James Pistorino and Irene Pistorino, her nephew and niece, Peter Kevin Moroney and Meghan Moroney, and her nine grandchildren. A private mass will be said in her honor. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please give to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation http://www.alzdiscovery.org/