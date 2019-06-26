McMURRAY, KATHY, of Coconut Grove, Florida passed away on June 24, 2019. Kathy was born in Flushing, New York on February 2, 1949. She graduated from Cortland State University and received a bachelor's degree in Education. Kathy married her husband of 50 years, Daniel T. McMurray, on December 28, 1968. Kathy always had an energy for life. Her passion was tennis, competing, winning and watching the sport was one of her most favorite past times. Kathy and Dan were blessed to be able to travel to over 52 countries, always exploring the world together. Beyond her love of tennis and travel, Kathy loved boating, entertain friends and spending time with her grandchildren. Kathy is survived by her husband Daniel T. McMurray, their three daughters Tara, Erin and Colleen and five children, Kenzie(17), Cade(14), Bryce(12), Ella(9) and Jack(6) and her brother Robert and Kevin Jones. Visitation 7 9 pm Thursday at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Friday at St. Hugh Catholic Church, 3460 Devon Road. Burial 1:30 pm Saturday at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 26, 2019