Kay Frauenthal Carpenter — a woman of intelligence, humor, curiosity and determination, died on 18 March 2020 of natural causes. Despite numerous setbacks due to ill health, she led an adventurous life, twice circumnavigating the globe as well as traveling throughout France by train and bicycle. She received her B.A. from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where she was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. Subsequently she earned a certificate in French phonetics from the Sorbonne in Paris and became fluent in French. She was a bilingual guide at the United Nations (N.Y.) and later received a nursing diploma from Le Bon Secours in Geneva, Switzerland. She maintained a link to Geneva and returned annually for some 20 years to facilitate continuing education groups. During these years she served as a consultant in palliative, hospice care. During the same period, she earned her M.A. in counseling psychology from the University of Santa Clara (CA). She became a staunch advocate for support of dying persons as well as their families. She was part of the group that was instrumental in founding KARA in Palo Alto, CA — a grass-roots organization of trained volunteers who dedicated themselves to community education and support for both the dying and the grieving. After moving to Miami, Florida in 1988, her passion for classical music became the leitmotif of her life. She was a member of the Young Patronesses of the Opera and served on the Boards of the Murray Dranoff Duo Piano Association and the Miami Bach Society. Kay Carpenter is survived by her goddaughter Melissa Dominicé-Dao; her husband, Vinh; their three children — Quentin, Anouk, and Mäele of Geneva; by her cousin, Carolyn Jane Schroth and her children, Shepley Cary and Lila Martin of Sebastopol, CA; by her brother — Donald, his wife, Matilde, their three sons — Marcos, Victor, and Andres; by Andres' wife, Hannah, their daughter, Chloe; and by her long-term partner, B G Carter of Boca Raton, FL.

Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 22, 2020

