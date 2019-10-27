Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Maunsbach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAUNSBACH, KAY 4/25/31 10/18/19 Kay was born in Rockaway Beach, NY to Kathleen and Eric Maunsbach. She graduated from Hunter College with a BA degree and attended NYU graduate school of business administration. Kay was the first woman appointed Vice President and Director of Communications at Manhattan Life and was also the first woman Vice President, Investments, at the investment banking firm of Loeb, Rhoades & Co. After 1987, Kay divided her time between her home in Key West and Water Mill, New York. In 2001 she settled in Miami Beach. She was a world traveler and a very successful real estate developer/investor. She never stopped working and was currently developing homes in Asheville, NC. Besides being an animal lover and giving to organizations like the ASPCA, Kay was probably most well known for her dedication and generous financial support of the LGBT community. She will be missed by her many friends and her partner Beatriz DeBrigard.

MAUNSBACH, KAY 4/25/31 10/18/19 Kay was born in Rockaway Beach, NY to Kathleen and Eric Maunsbach. She graduated from Hunter College with a BA degree and attended NYU graduate school of business administration. Kay was the first woman appointed Vice President and Director of Communications at Manhattan Life and was also the first woman Vice President, Investments, at the investment banking firm of Loeb, Rhoades & Co. After 1987, Kay divided her time between her home in Key West and Water Mill, New York. In 2001 she settled in Miami Beach. She was a world traveler and a very successful real estate developer/investor. She never stopped working and was currently developing homes in Asheville, NC. Besides being an animal lover and giving to organizations like the ASPCA, Kay was probably most well known for her dedication and generous financial support of the LGBT community. She will be missed by her many friends and her partner Beatriz DeBrigard. Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 27, 2019

