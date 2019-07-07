Kelly Christopher (K.C.) Benson

Service Information
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL
33024-5934
(954)-989-1550
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Matthew Catholic Church
Obituary
BENSON, KELLY CHRISTOPHER (K.C.) 23 years old, of Hollywood, Florida passed away on July 3rd, 2019. The visitation will be held at 11:00 A.M. followed by an 11:30 A.M. funeral service on Saturday July 13th at Saint Matthews Catholic Church. Father Robert M. Ayala will be officiating. Kelly is survived by his mother Kathy, his father Kelly, Grandparents Bob and Joan Senk, Grandmother Marie Benson, and many other family and friends. Please visit www.fredhunters.com for details.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019
