BENSON, KELLY CHRISTOPHER (K.C.) 23 years old, of Hollywood, Florida passed away on July 3rd, 2019. The visitation will be held at 11:00 A.M. followed by an 11:30 A.M. funeral service on Saturday July 13th at Saint Matthews Catholic Church. Father Robert M. Ayala will be officiating. Kelly is survived by his mother Kathy, his father Kelly, Grandparents Bob and Joan Senk, Grandmother Marie Benson, and many other family and friends. Please visit www.fredhunters.com for details.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019