VORCE, KENNETH E., 72, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2019 after a long battle with head and neck cancer. Born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1946, he then later moved to Monroeville, PA. Ken was a Professional Civil and Traffic Engineer for fifty years. He worked for both PennDot and FDOT and was currently employed by Lakes Engineering, Inc. A man of few words, Ken loved fishing, sports and poker. Ken is survived by his wife, Dari; four children; six grandchildren; sister; and niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion Post 133, 16401 SW 90th Avenue, Palmetto Bay 33157. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Stanfill Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion following the service.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 28, 2019