Meister, Kenneth Robert 9/8/1957-1/5/2020 Ken passed away at home from natural causes. He is survived by his wife Trish Lyons, parents Bob Meister, Marcia Meister, brother Mike Meister and sister Tracy Hetrick. A memorial service will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home in Miami, FL at 11 am on Wednesday, January 15. Reception to follow at the home of Joan Lyons' at 10200 SW 112 Ave Miami, Fl 33176. In lieu of flowers, please donate plants or orchids to the family or make a donation to the Tropical Audubon Society. Visit Stanfillfh.com for full obituary,
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 12, 2020