David Kent David Kent passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, June 21st , after a brie battle with glioblastoma. He was born in Walpole, Mass. on June 28 th ,1941, but lived most of his life in Miami, FL., where he developed and taught the photo journalism program in the School of Communication at the University of Miami. He retired to Burnsville in 1998. Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Holcombe Family.



