Kent David
1941 - 2020
David Kent David Kent passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, June 21st , after a brie battle with glioblastoma. He was born in Walpole, Mass. on June 28 th ,1941, but lived most of his life in Miami, FL., where he developed and taught the photo journalism program in the School of Communication at the University of Miami. He retired to Burnsville in 1998. Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Holcombe Family.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-682-2310
